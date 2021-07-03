South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

South32 stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. South32 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

