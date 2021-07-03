Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

