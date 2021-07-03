Contrasting Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 5 3 0 2.38

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.47%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.78 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -9.00 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.81 $953.00 million $2.38 8.02

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

