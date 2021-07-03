Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

