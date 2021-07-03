Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sutter Gold Mining Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

