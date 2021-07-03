FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lear Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $19.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Lear stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.