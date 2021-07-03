ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.54 and a 1-year high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.