Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.71 million to $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $527.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $533.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $579.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.33 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.48.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

