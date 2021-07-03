Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.