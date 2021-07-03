Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.93.

AAPL opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

