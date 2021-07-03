AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AQB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

