Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $453.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.