Wedbush Raises Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $149.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $114.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.72) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

