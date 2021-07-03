Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.56

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.56 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 735,120 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £27.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.56.

In other Revolution Bars Group news, insider William Tuffy bought 9,240 shares of Revolution Bars Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

