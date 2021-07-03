Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as high as C$4.80. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 7,577 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$452.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

