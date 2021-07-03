Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,446,547 shares of company stock worth $59,528,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. B. Riley began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

