Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.90. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 12,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

