Short Interest in Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Expands By 93.3%

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENDV stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.