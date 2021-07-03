Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

