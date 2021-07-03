Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.