B. Riley Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.