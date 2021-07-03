Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $151.42 and a 52 week high of $198.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

