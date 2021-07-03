Barclays Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $162.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

