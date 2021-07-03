DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $92.90.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
