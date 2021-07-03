Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

