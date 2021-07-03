CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

NYSE COR opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

