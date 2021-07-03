Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Securities

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

