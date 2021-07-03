Truist Securities Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $50.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

