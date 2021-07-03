SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Head-To-Head Comparison

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 6.59% -2.99% 1.49% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02%

This table compares SBA Communications and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 16.95 $24.10 million $9.44 34.20 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 23.77 $82.42 million $1.34 42.14

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SBA Communications. SBA Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SBA Communications and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 7 1 2.90 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $329.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $58.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats SBA Communications on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

