Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UniFirst Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $226.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,281,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in UniFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

