Royal Gold, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 376.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.