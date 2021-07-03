Brokers Offer Predictions for Copart, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

