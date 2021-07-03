Piper Sandler Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.50. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

