Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to “Hold”

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Quhuo stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.43 million and a PE ratio of -17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

