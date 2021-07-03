Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to “Hold”

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
Quhuo stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.43 million and a PE ratio of -17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Quhuo
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
