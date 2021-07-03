OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $620.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 105,214 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.