Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

