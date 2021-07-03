Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
BDRFF opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $124.80.
