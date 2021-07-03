Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BDRFF opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $124.80.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

