Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Rises By 100.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Olympus has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

