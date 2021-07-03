Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

AVXL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

AVXL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

