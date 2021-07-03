Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

