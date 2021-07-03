Citigroup Boosts Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target to $51.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:MDP opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 727,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $35,189,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

