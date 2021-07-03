Mizuho Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $37.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.30.

NYSE FE opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

