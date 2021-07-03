Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

