Alliance Global Partners Raises LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target to $11.00

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LIVX opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 724.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

