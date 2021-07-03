FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

