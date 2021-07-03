SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.70). SIG shares last traded at GBX 53.10 ($0.69), with a volume of 1,468,118 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get SIG alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £627.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.