Schaeffler AG Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schaeffler in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

