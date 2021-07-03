Comparing Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) & Its Rivals

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) is one of 848 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Seelos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seelos Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors 4639 17720 39033 769 2.58

Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 -$19.10 million -6.56 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Seelos Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -353.93% -174.56% Seelos Therapeutics Competitors -2,652.40% -174.35% -28.64%

Risk and Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics competitors beat Seelos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

