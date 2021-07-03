Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Increased by Piper Sandler

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howard Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.