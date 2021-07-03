Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MOFG opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

